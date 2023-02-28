First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FQVLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 6.9 %

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.93. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $37.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.