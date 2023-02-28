First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSFG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

FSFG stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.62.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

