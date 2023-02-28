First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion. First Solar also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Solar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Solar to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.88.

FSLR traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,573. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.60. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $185.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

