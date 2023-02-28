First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion. First Solar also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS.

First Solar Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.14. 3,401,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.75 and its 200-day moving average is $148.60. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Solar to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Solar Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 680.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,233 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.