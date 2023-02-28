First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 978.3% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.8 days.
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FPA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.92. 551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61.
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
