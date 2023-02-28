First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 978.3% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.8 days.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FPA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.92. 551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 38.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

