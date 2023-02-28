First Trust Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Quantum FinTech Acquisition accounts for 0.6% of First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition were worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 2.1% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 72,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 215.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 402,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $688,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QFTA remained flat at $10.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,084. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

