First Trust Capital Management L.P. Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) by 1,449.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,366 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the third quarter worth $24,612,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 54.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,220,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,436 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 146.2% in the third quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 108.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 416,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 216,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Jaws Mustang Acquisition alerts:

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,744. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Mustang Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.