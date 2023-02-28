First Trust Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 760,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,825 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAQ. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 955.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAQ remained flat at $10.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 344,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,892. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

