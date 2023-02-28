First Trust Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 556,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,538,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 0.27% of 1Life Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after purchasing an additional 324,722 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth $86,447,000. State Street Corp raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 35.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 964,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 47.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth $54,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $16.47. 15,268,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.99.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 7,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $116,674.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 7,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $116,674.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $229,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,044 shares of company stock worth $347,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

