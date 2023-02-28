First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $34.66.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.