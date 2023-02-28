First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Further Reading

