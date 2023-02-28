First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,126.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $88.65 and a 52-week high of $115.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Featured Articles

