Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in February

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FLGMF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.