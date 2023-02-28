Flight Deck Capital LP Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Flight Deck Capital LP cut its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Unity Software comprises about 5.8% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE U traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,507,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,189,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
