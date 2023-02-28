Flight Deck Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,000. Netflix comprises about 9.3% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,839,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Netflix by 1,205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 29,449 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.75. 1,309,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,394,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $144.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $396.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.04.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

