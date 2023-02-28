Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $90.00 at Roth Capital

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $90.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $104.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 729.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,563,000 after buying an additional 6,042,378 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,188,000 after buying an additional 1,324,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,383,000 after buying an additional 718,625 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,695,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,848,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,899,000 after buying an additional 439,430 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

