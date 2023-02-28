FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 704.8% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Trading Down 4.6 %

OTCMKTS FLYLF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 4,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

