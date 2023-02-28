FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 704.8% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Trading Down 4.6 %
OTCMKTS FLYLF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 4,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (FLYLF)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.