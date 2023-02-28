Force Hill Capital Management LP Acquires 12,200 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Force Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for 2.0% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.25. 490,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,058. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.11. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $160.06.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

