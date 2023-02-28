Force Hill Capital Management LP Buys 4,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Force Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.5% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,299. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $415.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.35.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,939 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

