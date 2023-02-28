Force Hill Capital Management LP Invests $6.07 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,070 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,072,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.2% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 571.8% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 32,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 176.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 208.2% during the third quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.32. 1,756,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,573. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,570.71, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,314 shares of company stock worth $39,882,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.