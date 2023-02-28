Force Hill Capital Management LP Sells 9,200 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Force Hill Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after acquiring an additional 432,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 229,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,018,000 after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after purchasing an additional 205,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,352.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,352.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $822,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at $15,953,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,193,876 shares of company stock valued at $503,935,086 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock remained flat at $96.60 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 85,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.77. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $115.14.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

