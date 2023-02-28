Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,819,000 after purchasing an additional 373,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $4.48 on Tuesday, hitting $312.14. 936,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $296.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $245.44 and a 12-month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

