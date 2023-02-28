Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $272,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Boeing by 68.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 12,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Boeing by 87.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,298 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.67. 1,279,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,892. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.21. The firm has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18, a PEG ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.