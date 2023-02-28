Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,854,000 after buying an additional 149,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,382,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.