Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 43 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $759.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,235. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $736.78 and a 200-day moving average of $716.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $20,640,437 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

