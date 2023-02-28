Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 545 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 0.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 23.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in NIKE by 13.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,442 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,780. The stock has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.