Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 718 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 879.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 132.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,510. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.