Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Featured Stories

