Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.
Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.