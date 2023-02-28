Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on FSUGY shares. CLSA downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.
Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. 42,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,327. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Fortescue Metals Group Cuts Dividend
About Fortescue Metals Group
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.
