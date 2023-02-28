Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSUGY shares. CLSA downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. 42,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,327. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fortescue Metals Group Cuts Dividend

About Fortescue Metals Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.42%.

(Get Rating)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.