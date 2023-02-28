Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:O traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 757,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,354. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.86%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.