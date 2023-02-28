Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Trading Down 2.1%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.84). 35,303 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 33,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.86).

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.43. The firm has a market cap of £88.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,475.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers forensic accounting, cost consulting and management, legal, and post settlement services, as well as witness reports, and care and case management services to legal firms and their clients.

