Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €38.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close.

FME has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.19) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($49.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of ETR:FME traded up €0.69 ($0.73) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €38.20 ($40.64). 528,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a fifty-two week high of €63.60 ($67.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

