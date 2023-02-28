Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA: FRE):

2/22/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €44.50 ($47.34) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/22/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €32.00 ($34.04) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/22/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €23.00 ($24.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/22/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €24.00 ($25.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/22/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €32.50 ($34.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/22/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €31.90 ($33.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/21/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/13/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €23.00 ($24.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €23.00 ($24.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €44.50 ($47.34) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/2/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/31/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €24.00 ($25.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/31/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €32.00 ($34.04) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €31.90 ($33.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/25/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €32.50 ($34.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/25/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €33.00 ($35.11) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/10/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/6/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €32.50 ($34.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/3/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/2/2023 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €31.90 ($33.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FRA FRE traded up €0.28 ($0.30) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €26.60 ($28.30). 1,064,182 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.16. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($85.11).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

