Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRPT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $118.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Freshpet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

