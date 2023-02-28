Frontier Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $22.39 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

