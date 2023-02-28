FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. FS KKR Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. 315,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

About FS KKR Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.