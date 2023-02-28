FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. FS KKR Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.
FS KKR Capital Stock Performance
FSK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. 315,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
- How Long Can Wingstop Stock Continue to Defy Gravity?
- Daqo Contracts During 4th Quarter, Becomes Value Play for 2023
- 2 Oil Refiners Posting Record Margins: Can the Trend Continue?
- Could NVIDIA, Intel Become The Face of America’s Semiconductors?
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.