Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($2.18). The company issued revenue guidance of ~$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.76 million.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. 295,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,108. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $965.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.58. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fulgent Genetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

