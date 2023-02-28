Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($2.18). The company issued revenue guidance of ~$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.76 million.
Fulgent Genetics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. 295,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,108. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $965.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.58. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $65.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.