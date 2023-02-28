Fundamental Research Analysts Give Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) a C$13.88 Price Target

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) has been given a C$13.88 price target by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AI traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,673. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$10.15 and a 52 week high of C$14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.69, a current ratio of 42.48 and a quick ratio of 102.54. The firm has a market cap of C$529.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.19.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

