FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $77.13 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

