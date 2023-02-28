Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Matthew Munn Sells 4,536 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Matthew Munn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12.
Garmin Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,969. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.45. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $121.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.
Institutional Trading of Garmin
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Garmin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garmin (GRMN)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.