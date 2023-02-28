Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Matthew Munn Sells 4,536 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Munn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Garmin alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12.

Garmin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,969. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.45. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $121.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Garmin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.