General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 104.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

NYSE:GD opened at $230.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.