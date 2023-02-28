General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Insider Activity at General Motors

General Motors Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.