George Weston (WN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st.
George Weston Stock Performance
Shares of TSE WN opened at C$170.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$170.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$160.66. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$135.19 and a 1 year high of C$181.45.
George Weston Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.83%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
Further Reading
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.