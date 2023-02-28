George Weston (WN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$170.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$170.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$160.66. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$135.19 and a 1 year high of C$181.45.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

George Weston Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.00.

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.