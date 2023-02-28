GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 20800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

GGL Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

About GGL Resources

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

