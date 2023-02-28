Gifto (GTO) Hits Market Cap of $68.57 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0686 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $68.57 million and $30.10 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

