Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 446.7% from the January 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

