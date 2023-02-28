GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Sold by Force Hill Capital Management LP

Force Hill Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,640 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,592,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,914,000 after acquiring an additional 732,052 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,233,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Shares of GFS stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.29. 211,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

