Gode Chain (GODE) Trading Down 34.6% This Week

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $399,577.73 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

