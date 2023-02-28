Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Update

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 206.4% from the January 31st total of 381,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Golden Sun Education Group Price Performance

Shares of GSUN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. 528,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,674. Golden Sun Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSUN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Sun Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Golden Sun Education Group by 29,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Sun Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Sun Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

