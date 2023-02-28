Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

