Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Short Interest Update

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,410,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Hemp Stock Performance

Shares of Good Hemp stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 1,781,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458,554. Good Hemp has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

About Good Hemp

(Get Rating)

Accredited Solutions, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural hemp-derived beverage and wellness products. It focuses on exploiting niche markets in the hemp industry. The firm offers hemp-based beverages under the brands of 2oh!, fizz!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA. The company was founded on November 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Sandy, UT.

